Provisions by banks jump 30% to Rs 64,500 crore in Q2

Investors welcomed the news, sending State Bank of India , the biggest lender, up as much as 25 per cent to its highest since January 2015. The benchmark NSE index surged as much as 1.3 per cent to a record high.

Provisions made by banks on advances surged by 30 per cent to Rs 64,500 crore during second quarter ennded September 2017 with more corporates coming under the insolvency process.

Banks reported a 40 per cent spurt in provisions when compared to the sequential June quarter of FY18 and for the first of the fiscal, the total credit provisions were up by 17 per cent year-on-year at Rs 1,10,000 crore. With the total exposure of Rs 300,000 crore of accounts likely to be resolved under bankruptcy code, the overall credit provisions are likely to be at Rs 240,000-260,000 crore (including impact of ageing on existing NPAs and provisioning on IBC accounts) for FY18 against Rs 200,000 crore during FY17, Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said in a webinar on Monday.

This can result in losses before taxes of Rs 30,000-40,000 crore for public sector banks during FY18, even as the return on equity (RoE) is expected to moderate for PVBs to 9.4-10.2 per cent during FY18 against 12 per cent in FY17, he said. “With losses before taxes of Rs 5,500 crore during Q2 FY18 and Rs 5,800 crore in H1 FY18, PSBs are weakly positioned on their capital ratios with seven PSBs (out of 21) and 12 PSBs below the regulatory minimum capital level required for March 2017 and March 2018 respectively,” he said.

Fresh slippages during Q2 FY2018 at 3.9 per cent (annualised) against 6.3 per cent (annualised) during Q1 FY18 and 5.5 per cent+ for FY17 were the lowest since the beginning of the Asset Quality Review (AQR) initiated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during Q3 FY16, he said. Further, more than 80 per cent of the slippages during the quarter were outside the standard restructured advances. Accordingly, the asset quality pain is likely to continue in the near term with Rs 170,000 crore of standard restructured advances. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA)s of Rs 880,000-900,000 crore (10.0-10.2 per cent) to peak out by end of FY18 as against NPAs of 9.5 per cent (Rs 765,000 crore) as on March 31, 2017, Srinivasan said.

In contrast to the sectoral trend of reduced fresh slippage, the private banks (PVBs) reported a sequential increase of fresh slippages during Q2 FY2018, partially driven by recognition of divergences in asset classification under the risk-based supervision (RBS) conducted by the RBI for some private banks, ICRA said.

“While the addition to fresh GNPAs may be moderating, limited resolution of these NPA accounts as reflected by lowest quarterly recoveries and upgrades during last five years and; the consequent ageing of the NPAs, the credit provisions has surged for the sector,” he said. The loan write-offs too touched all-time high during the quarter, which coupled with RBI’s directive of higher provisioning on the accounts to be resolved under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016 led to rise in provisions during the quarter, Srinivasan said.

According to Srinivasan, with the recent amendments in IBC, with debarring defaulting promoters to submit a resolution plan, the likelihood of the higher losses and a further increase in credit provisions appears to be a likely possibility. “Further, a limited resolution seen in the second list of stressed borrowers may also force banks to refer to these borrowers under IBC, further adding to the provisioning requirements. While debarring defaulting promoters may add to short-term pain for banks, it may discourage overleveraging by borrowers and is likely to be good for the overall credit culture in future,” he said.

