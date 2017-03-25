Property seizures: PNB leads the pack, followed by SBI, Corp Bank

(Representational) (Representational)

Taking the lead among 27 public sector banks in their action against non-performing assets (NPAs) of more than Rs 10 crore, Punjab National Bank has seized 39 properties involving Rs 9,325.83 crore till December 2016. The seizures of properties by PNB are nearly three times higher than seizures by State Bank of India, which took 266 properties involving Rs 3,183.70 crore into possession during the same period, finance minister Arun Jaitley said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Friday.

In total, the country’s 27 public sector banks have seized 669 properties involving Rs 22,003.55 crore till December 2016 in their action against non-performing assets worth over Rs 10 crore, the minister said in his reply. With a quarter still remaining in this financial year, public sector banks have already surpassed the properties seized in value terms by Rs 3,650.92 crore as against last year. Public sector banks had seized 889 properties involving Rs 18,352.63 crore in 2015-16 and 653 properties amounting to Rs 16,398.92 rupees in 2014-15.

Corporation Bank stood third in the list with seizure of 53 properties involving Rs 1,931.98 crore in this financial year till December 2016, followed by IDBI Bank Ltd’s seizure of 12 properties involving Rs 1,135 crore, the reply said. PSBs have been grappling with the issue of NPAs. As per the data furbished by the Ministry of Finance, NPAs of public sector banks have risen from 9.83 per cent as on March 2016 to 12.23 per cent as on December 2016. About 9,130 wilful defaulters owe Rs 91,155 crore to public sector banks, the finance ministry had said earlier this week.

“The increase in NPAs is due to slowdown in recovery in the global economy and continuing uncertainty in the global markets leading to lower exports of various products like textiles, engineering goods, leather, gems etc,” Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a separate reply in Lok Sabha.

After an account gets classified as NPA and banks fail in all measures to revive the account, banks undertake recovery measures via Debt Recovery Tribunals, enforcement of security interest to recover money under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, one-time settlements or sale of account to asset reconstruction companies. In accounts where fraud has been reported, banks are required to file a report with the police against the borrowers/promoters.

