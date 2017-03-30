Problem of bad loans: Banks need Rs 6.50 lakh crore to tackle stressed assets, says Kotak

Total bad loans of 41 banks stood at Rs 7 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY17, up 60 per cent from the same period last year. Total bad loans of 41 banks stood at Rs 7 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY17, up 60 per cent from the same period last year.

Saddled with stressed assets of Rs 14 lakh crore, Indian banks may need Rs 6,50,000 crore — or $100 billion — to resolve the problem of bad loans and capitalise banks, a top banker has said.

Proposing two or three bad banks to tackle the worsening asset quality situation in the banking sector, Uday Kotak, executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has cautioned that the banking sector will see further pain of Rs 4 lakh crore loss in stressed assets, and Rs 10-lakh crore assets need to be resolved by bad banks.

“Our internal research estimates that net of provisions, the total stress in Indian banking is about Rs 14 lakh crore. This will include net non-performing assets, restructured assets, asset reconstruction companies, SDR (strategic debt restructuring), 5:25 scheme and CDR (corporate debt restructuring). Against this stress, our view is that further loss the system will have to take is roughly about 30 per cent. So, out of Rs 14 lakh crore, around Rs 4 lakh crore is further pain, we believe, the banking system has to take,” Kotak said while launching a new savings account scheme.

“And Rs 4 lakh crore is 50 per cent of the total capital of the Indian banking system. Total capital of Indian banking is around Rs 8 lakh crore. So, 30 per cent plus further provision on Rs 14 lakh crore stress. The banking industry needs Rs 4 lakh crore,” Kotak said.

Kotak also spoke about the need for bad banks to resolve bad loans. “Out of Rs 14 lakh crore stressed assets, you take Rs 4 crore loss, you’re left with Rs 10 lakh crore assets at fair value. We believe that we need a significant ability of this Rs 10 lakh crore effectively going into bad banks. When I need bad banks, we need two or three large well-capitalised bad banks what I feel we should be thinking about. I don’t know what the government is thinking,” he said.

“These well-capitalised bad banks… I would love to see the most significant portion of this comes from private sector capital. The challenge for the Indian banking is that there’s need for strategic capital and strategic management. And, about Rs 10 lakh crore is the total amount of assets which are need to be resolved by bad banks,” he said.

Talking about the weak asset reconstruction system, Kotak said, “we believe Indian ARCs are horribly undercapitalised. Rs 10 lakh crore these bad banks are leveraged in 3:1…. these are the liquid assets. We are talking about Rs 2.5 lakh crore incremental equity to resolve these assets. For the banking industry, in my view, when we take both these — we’re talking about Rs 4 lakh crore provisions on Rs 14 lakh crore stressed assets and Rs 2.5 lakh crore resolution. That’s Rs 6.5 lakh crore which is $ 100 billion. That’s the size of capital that will really transform Indian banking.”

Total bad loans of 41 banks stood at Rs 7 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY17, up 60 per cent from the same period last year. According to RBI’s Financial Stability Report (FSR), the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio climbed to 9.1 per cent in September, 2016 from 5.1 per cent in September 2015.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now