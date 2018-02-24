Probe earnings leak in three months: Sebi to HDFC Bank

‘WhatsApp leak is prima facie attributable to the inadequacy of the processes, controls and systems’ (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) ‘WhatsApp leak is prima facie attributable to the inadequacy of the processes, controls and systems’ (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked HDFC Bank to investigate individuals, including bank officials, responsible for leakage of its financial results on WhatsApp. In an order issued on Friday, Sebi said such leakage is prima facie attributable to the inadequacy of the processes, controls and systems that HDFC Bank as a listed company had put in place. Sebi, which is probing earnings circulated on WhatsApp before official announcement, asked HDFC Bank to strengthen its controls to ensure price-sensitive information is not leaked out.It asked the bank to complete an internal investigation in three months to find out people responsible for leaking the numbers and take appropriate action.

Sebi found that the leaked numbers for the quarters ended December 2015 and June 2017 were close to the actual results. “Financials including NPA figures pertaining to the quarterly results of HDFC Bank matched closely with the figures that were in circulation prior to its official announcement by HDFC Bank,” the SEBI order said. The regulator had earlier asked private lender Axis Bank to conduct a similar internal investigation. The Sebi action followed after it sought details from seven companies during its probe after earnings were leaked through WhatsApp ahead of quarterly announcement. The regulator conducted searches at premises of market analysts and dealers and seized documents, computers, mobiles and laptops.

According to Sebi, a WhatsApp post stated HDFC Bank’s gross NPA figure at 1.25 per cent on July 21, while the actual results showed this figure as 1.24 per cent on July 24. Similarly, a WhatsApp post ahead of the official announcement of the results stated the bank’s net profit at Rs 3,900 crore while the actual net profit as per the official announcement stood at Rs 3,893.84 crore.

Sebi said a similar incident took place during the time of announcement of the bank’s December 2015 quarterly results as well. It found that a WhatsApp post at 0951 hours on January 25, 2016 stated HDFC Bank’s net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 2015 at Rs 7,050 crore while the official announcement at 1407 hours on the same day showed this number at Rs7,068 crore. On the same day, the bank’s net profit for the quarter was stated at Rs3,350 crore by a WhatsApp post while the actual profit declared later stood at Rs 3,350 crore.

“HDFC Bank shall conduct an internal inquiry into the leakage of unpublished price sensitive information relating to its financial figures including NPA results and take appropriate action against those responsible for the same, in accordance with law,” it said.

