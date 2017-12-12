Privatise viable PSBs, make non-viable ones narrow banks

Some of the viable public sector banks (PSBs) should be privatised “quite quickly”, non-viable PSBs should be made “narrow banks” and governance should be “radically reformed”, a top UK-based economist has said.

“Firstly, some non-viable PSBs should be forced to become ‘narrow’ banks. Secondly, in some viable PSBs, governance should be radically reformed, while retaining the state’s controlling stake. Thirdly, some viable PSBs should be privatized quite quickly,” said Prof. Vijay Joshi, Emeritus Fellow, Merton College, Oxford.

Delivering the 15th L.K. Jha Memorial Lecture instituted by the RBI here, Joshi said, “to modernise the banking system and improve its overall efficiency, India clearly needs large private sector banks to compete with large public sector banks. An essential first step would be to repeal the Bank Nationalisation Act and bring PSBs under the Companies Act. This would give the government the flexibility to reduce ownership to any extent it chooses.”

Narrow banking, or safe banking, would restrict banks to holding liquid and safe government bonds. Loans would

be made by other financial intermediaries.

“The basic problem of poor governance in PSBs will remain after recapitalization, with a high chance of a return to square one in future. Radical reform is thus imperative, and in this context privatisation surely has a major role to play. A triple-track approach would be desirable,” Joshi said.

According to Joshi, to privatize — i.e. to cede control — it would, in practice, have to reduce its stake to 25 per cent or even lower, though it could, for a short transitional period, retain a so-called ‘golden share’. “Needless to say, as experience shows, private banks can also become reckless and delinquent, so both public and private banks will need to be firmly regulated. In doing so, India would simply be following international best practice,” Joshi said.

He said all previous attempts to put real distance between the government and the PSBs have run into the sand. “The ongoing extreme stress in the banking system has raised public consciousness about the dire state of PSBs, thereby offering a golden opportunity to make a radical departure. The current crisis is too good a crisis to waste,” Joshi said.

Does banking constitute a special case? “I do not think so. Banking is amenable to competition; it is not a ‘natural monopoly’, so it is not a natural candidate for state ownership. Of course, there is some truth in the view that state-owned banks inspire confidence in depositors, thereby encouraging financial savings and making bank-runs less likely. However, in India, these considerations have been decisively offset by the downsides of state ownership,” Joshi said.

He said there is clear evidence that the performance of India’s public sector banks (PSBs) is sub-standard.

