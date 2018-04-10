Post RBI directive, Axis Bank chief Shikha Sharma’s term cut short

Axis Bank MD CEO Shikha Sharma. Express photo by Dilip Kagda Axis Bank MD CEO Shikha Sharma. Express photo by Dilip Kagda

The proposed three-year term of Shikha Sharma as managing director & CEO of Axis Bank has been cut to just seven months following the Reserve Bank of India’s directive to the board to reconsider her three-year term. Sharma will now leave Axis Bank in December 2018.

“Shikha Sharma, MD & CEO of the bank has requested the board to reconsider the period of her re-appointment as the MD & CEO of the bank be revised from June 1, 2018 up to December 31, 2018,” Axis Bank said in a statement to the exchanges. “The board has accepted her said request, subject to the approval of the RBI.”

While the third three-year term of Sharma — who built her career in ICICI Bank along with Chanda Kochhar who is now facing allegations of conflict of interest in extending loans to the Videocon group — will end in June 2018, the RBI has asked the Axis Bank board headed by non-executive chairman Sanjiv Mishra to reconsider its decision to offer a fresh three-year term from June 2018 till 2021. The RBI has listed several reasons, including soaring non-performing assets with the bank reporting a divergence of Rs 5,633 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18 and Rs 4,867 crore in FY 2016-17 in bad loans for not supporting the board’s recommendation to grant a fourth term for Sharma.

The bank has seen a rise in bad loans over the last few years. The bank, which reported gross NPAs of Rs 1,173 crore at end of December 2009, saw them jump to Rs 25,001crore as of December 2017. The gross NPA additions for third-quarter of FY 2018 stood at Rs 4,428 crore, down from Rs 8,936 crores reported in second-quarter of FY 2018. The corporate slippages stood at Rs 2,980 crore and 93 per cent of it came from low rated BB and below accounts. The bank’s total income declined to Rs 14,314.63 crore during the December quarter.

In 2017, the bank’s board initiated a process to select a new MD and CEO and hired executive search firm Egon Zehnder. Though some potential candidates were shortlisted, the board did not find them good enough to be appointed as MD and CEO and then plumped for Shikha Sharma in the backdrop of reports of her moving out and also of a merger with another bank .

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App