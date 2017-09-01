PNB, Union Bank reduce marginal cost of funds-based lending rates

Union Bank of India also lowered its one-year MCLR by 20 bps to 8.2 per cent. Union Bank of India also lowered its one-year MCLR by 20 bps to 8.2 per cent.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday reduced its base rate by 20 basis points (bps) to 9.15 per cent. The lender also slashed its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs) by between 20 bps and 25 bps across tenures. The one-year MCLR at PNB now stands at 8.15 per cent, down from 8.35 per cent earlier. The overnight MCLR was slashed by 25 bps to 7.75 per cent, while the one-month, three-month, six-month, three-year and five-year MCLRs were reduced by 20 bps each to 7.9 per cent, 8 per cent, 8.1 per cent, 8.3 per cent and 8.45 per cent, respectively.

Union Bank of India also lowered its one-year MCLR by 20 bps to 8.2 per cent. Earlier this year, large lenders – State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda and Axis Bank – have reduced their base rates. With the exception of Bank of Baroda, most public-sector banks have base rates roughly 100 bps higher than their one-year MCLRs.

During its August monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had pointed out that banks’ base rates have moved significantly less than their MCLRs. “While the extent of change in base rate may not necessarily mirror the revision in MCLR, the rigidity of base rate is a matter of concern for an efficient transmission of monetary policy to the real economy,” the central bank observed. The base-rate cuts are being seen as banks’ attempts to protect margins at a time when relatively-low MCLRs have prompted a large number of older borrowers, especially retail borrowers, to put in requests to make the switch from the base rate to the MCLR. A demonetisation-induced decline in the costs of funds had led most banks to reduce MCLRs in January, with the country’s largest lender, SBI, effecting a 90-bps reduction to 8 per cent.

