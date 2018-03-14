PNB fraud: We also feel the anger, hurt and pain at banking sector irregularities, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. Express Photo by Pradip Das Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel. Express Photo by Pradip Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Wednesday expressed anguish at the recent frauds and irregularities that have saddled the banking sector. Alluding to the recent USD 2 billion scam in state-run Punjab National Bank involving jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, Patel said, “We at Reserve Bank also feel anger, hurt and pain at banking sector frauds and irregularities. Banking frauds amount to looting of our country’s future by some in the business community in cahoots with some lenders.”

The central bank chief suggested that internal processes at PNB failed by allowing operational hazard to remain in place in spite of clear instructions to close it. “If we need to face brickbats and be ‘the Neelakantha’ consuming this poison, we will do so as our duty,” he said. Patel said RBI’s very limited authority under banking acts as well as the custom to hold the public sector boards accountable has become problematic, adding that “it’s not feasible for the banking sector regulator to be in every nook and corner of banking activity to rule out frauds by being there.”

Patel batted for legal reforms to empower the central bank to fully exercise same responsibilities for PSBs as now apply to most private banks. He also said there’s a need to refocus on the bigger issue of stressed assets resolution. “Legal reforms are highly desirable to empower RBI to ensure a level playing field in supervisory enforcement,” he added.

On February 14, state-owned PNB disclosed that it has discovered arouns Rs 11,400 crore worth of fraudulent transactions at Brady House branch in Mumbai. The lender, in a complaint to the CBI, named some firms and persons associated with jeweller Nirav Modi along with some officials to defraud the bank using bank guarantees.

As of today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved the Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in connection with the scam. Officials said the agency had sought issuance of the Interpol warrant against the two, based on court-issued non-bailable warrants obtained by it in a money laundering case.

