PNB fraud: ED files first chargesheet against Nirav Modi, associates

Nirav Modi and his associates have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Nirav Modi and his associates have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate filed its first chargesheet in the alleged Rs 13,400 crore fraud involving diamantaire Nirav Modi on Wednesday. The chargesheet, running close to 12,000 pages, was filed before a special court in Mumbai. Nirav Modi and his associates have been charged under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly using fake Letter of Undertaking (LoU) to get buyer credit for his businesses.

The chargesheet also details the attachments made by the agency against Modi and his associates in the last few months after it first registered an FIR in this case on February 14. The investigative agency is expected to file a second chargesheet in the case against Nirav Modi’s uncle and jeweller Mehul Choksi and his business.

Earlier this month, the CBI had filed two chargeheets in this case. Modi, who is absconding and has not joined the ED probe in the case till now, and others are being probed under various criminal laws after the fraud came to light this year following a complaint by PNB that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of over Rs 13,000 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The ED charge sheet focuses on the money laundering aspect and the role of Nirav Modi and others in perpetrating the alleged fraud, a senior official said. Both Nirav Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

with PTI inputs

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd