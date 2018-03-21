PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi refuses to join CBI probe, cites health, passport issues Nirav Modi

Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi.

Jeweller Mehul Choksi has refused to join a CBI probe into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam and claimed that “untenable” allegations had resulted in “sudden closure” of his business and exposed him and his family to “threats” from former associates. In his latest letter to the CBI dated March 16, Choksi also cited his medical condition, suspended passport and media trial to decline the agency’s communication asking him to join the probe.

“…till date the Regional Passport Office has not communicated with me and my passport continues to remain suspended…I assure your good offices that I’m not making any excuse, whatsoever to travel to India,” he said in the letter addressed to investigation officer of the case.

The agency had asked him to appear before it for questioning in connection with the first FIR in which Choksi is named as an accused along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Nirav’s wife Ami Modi and brother Nishal Modi. A separate FIR against him and Gitanjali group had also been registered.

The agency had again asked him to join the investigation, on March 16, through an email dated March 13. “I reiterate that I’m abroad and have earlier also responded to your notices. Surprisingly, the issues raised, the same has remain unaddressed, making my fear of safety rise to extreme levels,” he said.

The jeweller, who left the country before PNB approached the CBI with complaint against him and Nirav Modi, said the media continued to conduct a trial by itself blowing each and every issue out of proportion.

“The threat to me and my family continues, and I’m still being threatened by individuals with whom I had business relationships. As there has been a complete and sudden closure of my business, my employees, customers, creditors etc have started to show animosity towards me,” he said. Choksi claimed that he was neither a partner of Diamond R US, Stellar Diamond, Solar Exports—firms accused in the FIR—nor did he have any association with them.

“…I am unable to travel to India due to my persisting health condition…I have been advised to not travel for a period of 4 to 6 months,” he said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App