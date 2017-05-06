PNB, BoI heads replaced, 5 other PSBs get new chiefs

The total income rose to Rs 13,930 crore as against Rs 13,432 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The total income rose to Rs 13,930 crore as against Rs 13,432 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

In a major restructuring in the state-owned banks, the government on Friday shunted out the chief executives of Punjab National Bank and Bank of India to relatively smaller banks in a strong message to the banking sector to shape up or ship out.

The government also appointed MD & CEOs at five other PSU banks. PNB MD & CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian has been shifted to relatively small Kolkata-based Allahabad Bank while head of Bank of India (BoI) Melwyn Rego will move to Syndicate Bank, according to an order issue by the Department of Personnel and Training on Friday. These appointments have been approved by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet based on the proposals of the Department of Financial Services.

Sunil Mehta, currently executive director in Corporation Bank, will head the country’s second largest public sector bank Punjab National Bank in place of Ananthasubramanian who has been shifted. Executive director of Canara Bank Dinabandhu Mohapatrahas been promoted as MD and CEO of Bank of India. The heads of Punjab National Bank and Bank of India are said to have been replaced due to lack of any visible success on tackling non-performing assets (NPAs), according to banking sources.

These decisions come on the day the Centre notified the ordinance amending the Banking Regulation Act, empowering the RBI to direct banks to initiate insolvency proceedings against defaulting companies.

Both PNB and BoI have accumulated huge NPAs over the years. PNB NPAs had shot up from Rs 34,338 crore in December 2015 to Rs 55,627 crore in December 2016. Bank of India NPAs rose from Rs 36,519 crore to Rs 51,781 crore in the same period.

This is not the first time the government is reshuffling bank CEOs. It had brought in Indian Bank chief executive MK Jain to try and turn around troubled IDBI Bank after seeing his good performance at the Chennai-based lender. IDBI Bank chief Kishor Kharat then moved to head Indian Bank.

Among the other appointments, the ACC headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appointed Rajkiran Rai G, currently executive director of Oriental Bank of Commerce as MD& CEO of Union Bank of India for a period of three years. It is extendable up to May 2022 after review of his performance, the official statement said. Besides, R Subramaniakumar, currently executive director of Indian Overseas Bank, has been elevated to MD&CEO. At the same time, ACC appointed R A Sankara Narayanan, executive director of BoI as MD and CEO of Vijaya Bank. According to banking circles, the CEO post is vacant at Allahabad Bank as its chief Rakesh Sethi retired in April. Arun Srivastava, CEO of Syndicate Bank is slated to retire in June. “This means Rego will have to wait till June for his new post at Syndicate Bank,” said a source.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now