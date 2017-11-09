Oriental Bank of Commerce reports loss in Q2 as NPA provisions rise

The bank’s total income during the quarter was Rs 5,511.70 crore, up 4.4 per cent from the corresponding period last year and up 5.9 per cent from the first quarter, helped by a growth in the bank’s other income. The bank’s total income during the quarter was Rs 5,511.70 crore, up 4.4 per cent from the corresponding period last year and up 5.9 per cent from the first quarter, helped by a growth in the bank’s other income.

State-run lender Oriental Bank of Commerce on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 1,749.90 crore in the July-September quarter, compared with a net profit of Rs 153.26 crore in the year-ago period, on the back of a jump in provisions for bad loans and lower interest income. In the previous quarter, the Gurugram-based bank had reported a net loss of Rs 486.20 crore.

The bank’s net interest income, or the difference between interest earned and interest expended, stood at Rs 1,251.73 crore in the second quarter, down 4.9 per cent from the corresponding period last year, it said in a notification to the stock exchanges. In the first quarter, the net interest income was Rs 1,146.36 crore.

The bank’s total income during the quarter was Rs 5,511.70 crore, up 4.4 per cent from the corresponding period last year and up 5.9 per cent from the first quarter, helped by a growth in the bank’s other income.

The provisions for bad loans increased to Rs 3,146.92 crore during the quarter from Rs 687.48 crore a year ago. In the previous quarter, provisions for bad loans was Rs 1,591.48 crore. The bank said that it has provided for the entire Rs 868.41 crore provisioning related to its exposure to nine stressed accounts admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked the bank to provide for Rs 289.47 crore in the current quarter and the remaining amount in the subsequent two quarters, it added. FE

