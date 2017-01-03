‘Not a teaser loan’: SBI launches hybrid home loan to boost sagging growth

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI. (File Photo) Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman, SBI. (File Photo)

India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday introduced a hybrid loan where customers will be able to avail home loan up to Rs 30 lakh at a fixed rate of 8.55 per cent for the first two years of the loan tenor which will be later linked to a floating rate. For women customers of SBI, the home loan rate will be fixed at 8.5 per cent for the first two years.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson of SBI, however, while speaking to the media on Monday clarified that the newly introduced loan is “not a teaser loan”. “It is not a teaser loan. This is spread over our marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) only. It will fixed for two years and will later be linked to the MCLR,” said Bhattacharya.

SBI in a statement on Monday also said that its regular home loans up to Rs 75 lakh will be priced at 8.65 per cent interest. For women, a fully floating rate home loan will be available at 8.6 per cent. Home loans above Rs75 lakh have been priced at 8.65 per cent and 8.7 per cent for women and other customers, respectively.

At present, while 40 per cent of SBI’s total loan book is on MCLR, only 15 per cent of the home loan book is on MCLR. Meanwhile, customers already part of MCLR will save Rs 8.4 lakh over a period of 30 years on a Rs 50 lakh loan.

On demand for housing loans, Bhattacharya said that the bank intends to meet builders to see what best could be done to boost the realty sector. “I don’t believe that cut in interest in the be all and end all for priming growth in the economy. We will be talking to builders what more we can do,” she said.

The bank has launched SBI Bridge Loan for people who want to upgrade to a new house but have not yet been able to sell their existing loans. “We have created a product called bridge loan which can be availed on the existing property, pay the interest and within 2 years the borrowers need to liquidate the property and repay the loan,” Bhattacharya said.

She said that in normal circumstances ATM availability is around 88-90 per cent and of 49,000 ATMs of the State Bank group, nearly 40,000-41,000 ATMs are dispensing cash. “Cash availability in last one week has improved considerably and we are making efforts that in all ATMs there are two cassettes of Rs 500 notes,” she said.

On loan growth, Bhattacharya said: “The loan growth target we had given earlier was of 11-12 per cent. As of now it is only 6.7-6.8 per cent after the contraction in November and December. With this rate cut, we are hoping that we would be able to take it to 8-9 per cent”.

She added that since there are only three months left in the year, it is difficult at this point of time to envisage what will it be.