Non-performing assets: President Pranab Mukherjee approves ordinance, RBI can now take action

President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo) President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday approved an ordinance that amends the Banking Regulation Act. The amendment gives the Reserve Bank of India more powers to deal with non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking sector. The RBI can now take action against loan defaulters and defaulting companies under the bankruptcy code.

More details awaited.

