Non-performing assets: IndusInd Bank reports Rs 1,350-crore divergence

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported a 27 per cent surge in March quarter net profit at Rs 953.09 crore even as it disclosed a Rs 1,350-crore divergence in its bad loans reporting for fiscal 2017.

IndusInd Bank is the latest to join the list of NPA underreporting private sector lenders after HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Axis Bank and YES Bank. The maiden under-reporting of bad loans, as found by a Reserve Bank audit, had the bank counter slipping 0.6 per cent at Rs 1,834.10 after rallying over 3 per cent in anticipation of the earnings announcement.

The bank’s gross bad loans rose to 1.17 per cent of its loan book at Rs 1,700 crore, and net NPAs jumped to Rs 750 crore or 0.51 per cent. This has led to a 42 per cent spike in provisions sequentially at Rs 335 crore, or a 0.93 per cent rise annually from 0.73 per cent. The core net interest income grew 20 per cent during the reporting quarter to Rs 2,007.59 crore, while a 56 per cent dip in trading income resulted in non-interest income staying flat at Rs 1,208.51 crore.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Romesh Sobti said it did not make any mark-to-market losses on its investments, therefore there was nothing to be ammortised but there was a dip in trading income due to a massive spike in bond yields during the quarter.

