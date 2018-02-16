Non-food bank credit nears three-year high of 11.9 per cent

Taken together with loans, consolidated credit outstanding in the system stands at Rs 113.15 lakh crore, up 13.18 per cent from Rs 99.97 lakh crore a year ago. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Taken together with loans, consolidated credit outstanding in the system stands at Rs 113.15 lakh crore, up 13.18 per cent from Rs 99.97 lakh crore a year ago. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Growth in non-food credit in the fortnight to February 2, 2018, rose to near three-year high of 11.89 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). The outstanding loans from banks to industry and individuals stood at Rs 82.11 lakh crore as on February 2, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Credit growth has moved into double-digit territory in recent months, partly on the effect of a relatively low base in the year-ago period, which coincided with the demonetisation exercise. Also, some corporates may have returned to banks with the hardening of yields in the bond market.

Speaking to analysts after State Bank of India’s (SBI) Q3 results, Chairman Rajnish Kumar has said loan that growth is recovering. “There are signs of pick-up and in the last quarter, in any case, a lot of disbursements are there and retail book is growing at the pace at which we want it to grow.”

He added that there was a swing between the markets and the loan book in corporate lending. “You can see even this quarter by this time, almost Rs 20,000 crore growth of CPs (commercial papers) have been taken. So, it doesn’t matter to us, as we have now realigned our portfolio, whether the growth happens in the loan or the markets.” The net corporate bonds outstanding, as at the end of December 2017, was Rs 26.47 lakh crore, up 16 per cent from Rs 22.77 lakh crore in December 2016, according to latest data released by the Sebi. Data from RBI showed that the net outstanding on CPs stood at Rs 4.57 lakh crore as of January 31, up 20 per cent from Rs 3.81 lakh crore in the previous year.

Taken together with loans, consolidated credit outstanding in the system stands at Rs 113.15 lakh crore, up 13.18 per cent from Rs 99.97 lakh crore a year ago. Aggregate deposits with the banking system grew 5.17 per cent y-o-y to Rs 111.09 lakh crore, up from Rs 109.78 lakh crore a fortnight ago. FE

