No decision on taxing transaction of cash beyond Rs 50,000, says Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das (File/Express Photo: Praveen Jain) Shaktikanta Das (File/Express Photo: Praveen Jain)

The finance ministry has not taken any decision on levying a transaction tax on cash deals of Rs 50,000 and above as suggested by a Chief Ministers’ committee, Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday. In its report last month, the committee headed by Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on digitisation recommended a cap on cash in all types of big-ticket transactions and a tax on cash deals beyond Rs 50,000. “The government is carefully examining the report, no decision has been taken so far, as and when a decision is taken, naturally government will give it out,” Das said.

He also said that a bill relating to resolution of financial firms is likely to be introduced in Parliament soon. “So as far as the financial sector entities are concerned, the finance minister has announced that the government will be introducing a Bill for resolution of financial firms…for which we have undertaken very extensive consultation the bill is ready, and it is ready to be introduced,” Das said.

“This (bill) will contribute to stability and resilience of our financial system. It will also protect the consumers… Together with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, a resolution mechanism for financial firms will ensure comprehensiveness of the resolution system in our country,” finance minister Arun Jaitley had said in his Budget speech.

Das said the government could not cut the corporate tax rate across the board to 25 per cent in the Budget due to fiscal constraints. The government has reduced income tax companies with annual turnover up to Rs 50 crore to 25 per cent.

“Two years ago the finance minister had announced that the corporate taxes will be reduced…but the government also has certain fiscal constraints. It is difficult to reduce the tax rates overnight to 25 per cent because the fiscal cost will be very high and he government will not be able to do justice to various other sectors of the economy,” he said.

Speaking on the H1B visa issue, Das said that so far India is not impacted despite apprehensions. “H1B visa issue which is something that is still playing out…we have to really wait and watch. The government is interacting with the industry. India has not been impacted so far,” he said. “There would be engagement between the government and the US, we need to talk to them, we need to resolve issues…,” he added.