Nirav Modi fraud case: Fitch, Moody’s place Punjab National Bank under review for downgrade

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) The Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch where fraudulent transactions were detected. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Fraud-hit Punjab National Bank (PNB) has come under the scanner of more rating agencies for a possible downgrade. After Crisil, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings have placed PNB under review for downgrade.

Moody’s has a Baa3/P-3 rating on PNB now while it has a Baa3 rating on its foreign currency issuer rating. The bank overall has a Baa2 rating with a stable outlook now from Moody’s. “PNB will need to provide for at least a substantial portion of the exposure. As a result, the bank’s profitability will likely come under pressure, although the actual impact will depend on the timing and quantum of provisions that need to be made, as well as any prospects for recovery,” Moody’s said in a statement.

Fitch Ratings has placed PNB viability rating of ‘bb’ on rating watch negative (RWN), following the large fraud reported by PNB. Fitch will resolve the rating watch once more clarity emerges on the extent of control failures and the impact on PNB’s financial position, it said.

“At this stage, Fitch does not view this event to have an impact on PNB’s support rating floor (BBB-) due to the bank’s high systemic importance as the second-largest state-owned bank. We believe that the state’s propensity to provide extraordinary support to PNB remains high, subject to the sovereign’s ability, which is captured in India’s sovereign rating of ‘BBB-’” it said.

Fitch said the RWN reflects the possibility of a downgrade of PNB’s viability rating following the detection of a large fraud in one of the bank’s branches amounting to $ 1.8 billion. While the exact financial impact from this event is still being ascertained, it has raised questions on both internal and external risk controls as well as the quality of management supervision considering that the fraud went undetected for several years.

“Significant control failures that attract substantial management time to rectify would be likely to weaken our view of risk appetite and management, and result in a downgrade of the VR,” Fitch said.

In addition, the agency will monitor PNB’s full liability, potential recoveries and the extent of additional fresh capital from both internal and external sources (the government) to determine if the bank’s financial position is no longer consistent with the current VR, Fitch said.

On Sunday, Crisil Ratings had put PNB’s viability rating of ‘BB’ on rating on a “negative watch”. PNB’s various debt instruments are on “AAA” and “AA” at present.

On Tuesday, PNB shares closed 0.13 per cent higher at Rs 116.55 on the BSE.

Bank of Baroda’s Rotomac exposure at Rs 456 crore

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (BoB) said it has an exposure of Rs 456.6 crore in Rotomac Global. In a filing to the bourse, BoB said the account of Rotomac Global was declared an NPA in October 2015 and it has made 100 per cent provisioning for the loan. “The bank has exposure of Rs 456.6 crore on Rotomac Global Pvt. Ltd under consortium arrangement with six other banks. The account was declared NPA by the bank on 3 October 2015 and has been 100 per cent provided for,” the filing said.—ENS

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App