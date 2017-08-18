New Rs 50 currency note: Here are the features

The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced that it will soon launch new fluorescent blue Rs 50 banknotes bearing the motif of ‘Hampi with Chariot’ on the reverse that depicts India’s cultural heritage. The RBI said it will issue these Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series. “The new denomination has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is fluorescent blue,” RBI said in a release. The new note will have the Ashoka pillar emblem on the right side of the obverse and will bear the year of printing on the reverse side. It will also feature a Swachh Bharat logo with slogan and language panel.

Here are the features of the new Rs 50 banknote:

Obverse (Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 50.

2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre.

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’.

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI.

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait.

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right.

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks.

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

Reverse (Back)

1. Year of printing of the note on the left.

2. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

3. Language panel.

4. Motif of Hampi with Chariot.

5. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

