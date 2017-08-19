New fluorescent blue Rs 50 note soon: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India will soon issue new fluorescent blue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) Series bearing the motif of ‘Hampi with Chariot’ on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage.
“The base colour of the note is fluorescent blue. It has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse. All the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender,” the RBI said in a statement. ENS
