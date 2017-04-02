New Development Bank meeting: Arun Jaitley seeks $2-bn funding from NDB for infra projects

(From left) NDB Governor for China Xiao Jie, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and NDB President K V Kamath at the opening ceremony of the New Development Bank Second Annual Meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI (From left) NDB Governor for China Xiao Jie, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and NDB President K V Kamath at the opening ceremony of the New Development Bank Second Annual Meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. PTI

Stating that India has an unmet need for infrastructure investment estimated at around Rs 43 lakh crore, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the country has sought $2 billion in funding from the New Development Bank (NDB) for infrastructure projects. The finance minister expects the multilateral agency to take up the proposal expeditiously and be “nimble-footed” in disbursing loans. “India has a huge unmet need for investment in infrastructure, estimated to the tune of Rs. 43 lakh crores (about $646 billion) over the next five years. 70 per cent of this will be required in the power, roads and urban infrastructure sectors,” Jaitley said at the opening ceremony of the second annual meeting of the New Development Bank on Saturday.

Jaitley said the first agreement for an NDB loan in India to finance major district roads in Madhya Pradesh has been signed a couple of days ago. “With this, the NDB will have its first footprint in India. We have proposed projects worth about $2 billion for NDB funding, which I hope will be taken up by the Board expeditiously. We shall work with the NDB to develop a strong shelf of projects in specific areas such as Smart Cities, renewable energy, urban transport, including Metro Railways, clean coal technology, solid waste management and urban water supply,” he said.

The finance minister said that the uniqueness of NDB should lie in faster loan appraisal, a lean organizational structure resulting in lower cost of loans, a variety of financing instruments, including local currency financing, adoption of country system whenever possible and flexibility in responding to the needs of the clients. “These are the elements which would make NDB truly a “new” institution, and make it distinct from older multilateral development banks,” he said.

Jaitley expects that being a lean organization, NDB should not only offer loans at cheaper rate, but also prompt the established multilateral development banks to revisit their high cost model. “Overall, it is our expectation that the Bank will bring in a whiff of freshness in project and loan appraisal, as also will be nimble footed to meet the expectations of its clients,” he said. Jaitley reiterated IMF’s growth assessment according to which India is likely to grow at 6.6 per cent in 2016 and is projected to grow higher at 7.2 per cent and 7.7 per cent in 2017 and 2018, respectively. For global growth also, Jaitley expressed optimism, saying that “after a sluggish performance in 2015 and 2016”, it appears to be recovering and is projected to be 3.4 per cent in 2017 and 3.6 per cent in 2018.

The group of five major emerging economies, known as BRICS, had in July 2015 launched a development bank aimed at financing infrastructure projects, mainly in member countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The NDB has come up amid huge expectations in a difficult time for the global economy, he said, adding that the estimated unmet demand for infrastructure investment in emerging markets and developing economies is pegged at over $1 trillion a year by the World Bank.

These nations need to carry out this huge investment in a sustainable manner. “The established MDBs (multilateral development banks) are now capital constrained, and with their overemphasis on processes, are unable to meet this financing challenge. A bank like the NDB is well poised to step into the void,” he said.

While highlighting India’s robust growth rate, Jaitley said that emerging markets and developing economies are facing new challenges in the form of inward looking policies of protectionism and increased geopolitical tension. A sharper than expected tightening in global financial conditions that could interact with balance sheet weaknesses in parts of the euro area and

increased geopolitical tensions, including unpredictable economic policy of USA, also pose as challenges for the emerging markets and developing economies, he added.

