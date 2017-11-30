Nashik DCC Bank chairman resigns

“In spite of a year since demonetisation, the problems are not going away. (Representational image/Files) “In spite of a year since demonetisation, the problems are not going away. (Representational image/Files)

Chairman of the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank, Narendra Darade, has resigned from his post saying demonetisation and mishandling of the loan waiver scheme had made functioning of district co-operative banks unfeasible. “The banks are facing a financial crisis for which the government is to be blamed. After demonetisation, our funds were stopped arbitrarily. Subsequently, with the loan waiver, we are not getting adequate funds from the state, which has created problems for district banks. In spite of a year since demonetisation, the problems are not going away. I have faced the wrath of farmers and depositors for the past one year and I felt I could not do so anymore and hence have resigned,” Darade said.

Darade, who submitted his resignation on Tuesday, said post-demonetisation, the farm loan waiver scheme created a new set of problems for district banks. Darade, who is associated with the Shiv Sena, has been heading the bank for 30 months. He had threatened to resign in May to protest against the failure of the Reserve Bank of India and the government to take a decision on accepting Rs 342 crore in the form demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations.

Four days after the demonetisation announcement on November 8, the RBI imposed sanctions on district cooperative banks on the assumption that money could get laundered through them. The Nashik DCCB has a deposit base of around Rs 3,500 crore.

