Mumbai: Protests outside RBI branch as bank refuses to accept old notes

People protesting outside RBI office in Mumbai. People protesting outside RBI office in Mumbai.

There was chaos outside an RBI branch in Mumbai on Tuesday as the bank officials refused to accept demonetised notes. The government had earlier announced that old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 could be deposited at RBI branches after the deadline of December 30, 2016. However, the officials at RBI branch in Mumbai refused to accept the deposit leaving account holders angry.

“This RBI is a cheater. They do not want to take responsibility or accountability. Why did you not declare before that demonetised notes will not be accepted here. Its officials are not accepting old notes despite the direction from prime minister. How can they deny that. They are showing gazette note. We have been waiting in the queue,” said Beejal Chowksi, who came to deposit Rs 10000 in old 1000 notes.

While the prime minister, had on November 8, said that people would be allowed to exchange/deposit old notes with specified offices of RBI till 31.3.2017, it was not stated in writing in any of the notifications/circulars issued by the government or RBI. The RBI circular only states “Any person who is unable to exchange or deposit the specified banknotes in their bank accounts on or before December 30, 2016 shall be given an opportunity to do so at specified offices of the Reserve Bank.”

The Union Cabinet had earlier cleared an ordinance making holding of demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes after 31 March, when the deadline to deposit these notes at the RBI window ends, a criminal offence. As per the ordinance named the Specified Bank Notes Cessation of Liabilities Ordinance, holding these notes after 31 March deadline would invite a penalty, including a jail term.

The Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also approved an ordinance to amend the RBI Act to extinguish the liability of the government and the central bank on the demonetised high-denomination notes to prevent future litigations.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd