Maharashtra has most number of ATMs in the country, says RBI data

Maharashtra has the highest number of automated teller machines (ATMs) in the country at the end of the financial year 2016-17, according to Reserve Bank of India data. The state has 25,711 ATMs, which means more than one out of every 10 cash dispensing machines in India are located in Maharashtra. In the financial year, the state added 1,166 ATMs, second only to Tamil Nadu’s addition of 1,327 machines, the data shows.

While Maharashtra tops the list, Tamil Nadu is in the second spot with 24,653 ATMs. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat are next in the top five list. The total number of ATMs in India was registered at 2,22,318, about 5 per cent more than what it was a year ago. That means, around 10,404 cash dispensers were added during the year.

A large growth in the number of ATMs has taken place smaller areas like Himachal Pradesh (10.36 per cent), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (19.13 per cent) and Daman (9.52 per cent). The growth was higher because there were fewer ATMs in these places to begin with. Large states saw a lower growth also because of their large base.

The number of ATMs in a place is important in a fiscal that saw the government invalidating 86% of the currency in circulation in November and later replacing some high value notes with others, which led to a cash crunch.

Although the government has been trying to push for cashless transactions, latest data show people are returning to cash. In April, both the volume and value of cashless transactions were lower compared to March, even though people have adopted mobile wallet usage and Unified Payment Interface is picking up.

