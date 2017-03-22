Maharashtra: 40 per cent increase in loan disbursement by pvt money lenders

FARMERS’ dependence on private money lenders to tide over financial crisis has shown a steep rise at 40 per cent in the last one year in Maharashtra. The total amount of loans disbursed by private money lenders at higher interest rates was Rs 1,254,97 crore. Compared to 2015 statistics, the total amount disbursed thus has risen by Rs 358.63 crore.

At 10,56,273, the number of individuals who have taken loan from private money lenders went up by 49 per cent in 2016. These individuals are essentially farmers but also include traders, non-traders and cultivators. In 2015, the number was 7,04,452.

According to the Economic Survey 2016-17 report, there was a marginal increase of 1.5 per cent in the number of licence holder private money lenders — from 12,022 in 2015 to 12,208 in 2016. The sanction of new licences, however, showed an increase of 22.5 per cent — from 1,589 in 2015 to 1,947 in 2016. Interestingly, 50.7 per cent of the licences were cancelled for violating government guidelines and due to complaints of exploitation — from 477 in 2015 to 717 in 2016.

Highly-placed sources in the government said while farmers and traders invariably relied on private money lenders in rural Maharashtra, with financial institutions wary of issuing loans, the cancellation of 50.7 per cent licences showed administrative action.

The state government reckons that two aspects required to be taken up on war footing are increasing the crop credit bracket to cover maximum number of farmers and enhancing the capacity of individuals to repay their debt.

Out of 1.36 crore farmers in the state, 31.57 lakh are not eligible for fresh loan from banks because of long standing dues. The total debt of these farmers sums up to Rs 30,500 crore.

According to official figures, loans worth Rs 51,235 crore were given to 52 lakh farmers by various financial institutions in 2016-17. By September 2016, there were new enrollment of 2.56 lakh farmers who availed crop loan.

The allocations through national banks was highest at Rs 26,470 crore, followed by private banks Rs 4,126 crore, rural banks at Rs 3,044 crore, district central cooperative banks at Rs 17,548 crore and others at Rs 44 crore.

The government has decided to re-finance nine district central cooperative banks for restructured crop loan of Rs 825 crore. The government will bear Rs 123-crore expenditure along with an extended guarantee to NABARD for Rs 495 crore.

