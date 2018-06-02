Losses of public sector banks to wipe out capital infusion: Report

Eleven state banks are already under the prompt corrective action framework which puts regulatory check on fresh lending. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files/Representational) Eleven state banks are already under the prompt corrective action framework which puts regulatory check on fresh lending. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar/Files/Representational)

Fitch Ratings has warned that huge losses reported by public sector banks were large enough to wipe out almost all of the government’s capital injections of $13 billion (around Rs 87,000 crore) in FY18. “The heavy losses and capital erosion reported by Indian banks in their financial year 2017-18 results add to pressure on Viability Ratings,” Fitch Ratings said in a report, addding, “weak performance is likely to continue in the coming year.” Twenty-one PSU banks had reported over Rs 62,000 crore losses — the steepest quarterly loss for the banking sector — during the quarter ended March ended 2018.

Fitch said it’s also possible that more state banks will be placed in the Reserve Bank of India’s “prompt corrective action” (PCA) framework, which allows the central bank to intervene in a banks’ management, as most are in breach of at least one risk threshold. Eleven state banks are already under the prompt corrective action framework which puts regulatory check on fresh lending.

According to Fitch, the poor results reflect the introduction of a new regulatory non-performing asset (NPA) framework that is accelerating bad loan recognition. This is part of a clean-up that should improve the health of the bank sector over the long term. However, the initial impact has been to raise credit costs, which reached 4.3 per cent of loans on average at state banks, compared with 2.5 per cent in FY17.

“The sector NPA ratio rose to 12.1 per cent from 9.3 per cent, and slightly exceeded our previous forecast of 11.5 per cent. The state banks’ average NPL ratio was 14.5 per cent, and those of IDBI Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank were over 25 per cent. Losses were reported at 19 of the 21 state banks in FY18, including State Bank of India, while earnings at the large private banks also came under significant pressure, with Axis reporting its first-ever quarterly loss,” it said.

These losses have put further pressure on capital ratios. Six state-owned banks reported common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios that did not meet the regulatory minimum capital conservation buffer levels of 7.375 per cent in March 2018, including Punjab National Bank, the second-largest state bank.

Banks will have to meet a higher minimum regulatory common equity Tier 1 requirement of 8 per cent in FY19, including the capital conservation buffer, Fitch said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App