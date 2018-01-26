LIC Housing Finance posts flat Q3 profit

LIC Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 1.6 per cent year-on-year fall in standalone net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs 491 crore, on the back of a 2 per cent YoY drop in net interest income to Rs 898 crore and a 7 per cent rise in net provisions and write-offs.

Total provisions stood at Rs 1,227 crore as on December 31, 2017, up from Rs 969 crore at the end of December 2016, the company said in a presentation to analysts.

Asset quality worsened, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising 7 basis points (bps) from the end of September to 0.87 per cent and the net NPA ratio ticking up 6 bps to 0.49 per cent. For the quarter under review, LIC Housing Finance clocked a 27 per cent y-o-y growth in disbursements to Rs 12,301 crore, the company said. Disbursements to individuals accounted for 92 per cent of overall disbursements. FE

