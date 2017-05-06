Lenders welcome move; indicates govt’s commitment to solve crisis, says SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. (PTI photo) State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. (PTI photo)

With Reserve Bank getting powers to tackle bad loans, State Bank of India chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on Friday said the country and the banking system will have to move quickly and decisively to take benefits of the provisions. “Amendments to the Banking Regulations Act… indicate the government’s firm commitment to find a satisfactory solution to the NPA problem,” she said.

Chanda Kochhar, MD and CEO, ICICI Bank, said: “The amendments… also allows RBI to enhance the scope and the size of the oversight committees. These guidelines should facilitate quick decision making and speed up resolution. This major policy move will greatly help the banking sector. This will ensure that investments made and assets created become productive and contribute to economic growth.”

“We will make all efforts to resolve the NPA problem, we are making efforts and we will continue to do so, this is one more chapter,” Sudarshan Sen, executive director, RBI, said. “But this is a continuing process, nothing happens overnight, these are hard problems, these are difficult problems but we are determined to solve them,” he said while inaugurating the Assocham Global Factoring Summit.

PSU banks are sitting gross NPAs of over Rs 6 lakh crore. SBI alone accounts for Rs 108,000 crore of the NPAs.

KVS Manian, president, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said: “With close oversight, if the RBI can shepherd the process in a manner that will drive outcomes and speedier action on wilful defaulters, it will reduce the NPA overhang… The oversight committee structure will ensure that the current tools and processes get sharper once they are closely monitored by the RBI, with an implicit understanding that without the desired progress there is a possibility of more direct intervention.”

“To my mind this will result in a more responsible behaviour by both lenders and borrowers. More importantly it will offer the much needed transparency to the commercial decisions required to be made for resolution. Bankers can operate with lesser fear of retribution. The key is as to how the balance between the right level of oversight is exercised still maintaining the independence of the bank management. The power, I am sure, will be exercised only where lenders and/or borrowers show recalcitrance,” Manian said.

Sanjay Mehta, leader, risk & advisory, BMR Advisors said: “This is indeed a great move to empower the RBI to implement solutions to address the NPA issue rather than just announce policies. All the policies announced by the RBI in the past did not prove to be effective. We hope that this ordinance will lend the necessary teeth to unwind NPAs in a time bound manner…”

Karthik Srinivasan, group head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said: “As against earlier provisions of issuing general directions to banks, the RBI can now issue specific instructions to banks to initiate the resolution under the provisions of Insolvency and bankruptcy code 2016. Government on its part has enabled RBI to issue such directions. Initiation of proceedings under the bankruptcy code may force borrowers and lenders to come on a common platform and accelerate the resolution, given the limited timeframe of 180 days (with provision of one time extension of 90 days) under the bankruptcy code, else face a liquidation process”.

“Banks have been too scared to take decisive calls to enforce NPAs due to fear of investigations. In addition, they lacked sectoral depth and experience to be able to model their resolution to maximise value out of these nearly dead assets. The sector based supervisory committees of the RBI will address both the issues. Banks needed this last nudge and the ordinance appropriately provides this simple and yet powerful push,” Mehta added.

