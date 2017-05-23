Kotak sells stake worth Rs 1,687 crore in bank

RBI asked Kotak to lower his holding in the bank to 30 per cent by end-June, 20 per cent by end-December next year, and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020. (Representational photo) RBI asked Kotak to lower his holding in the bank to 30 per cent by end-June, 20 per cent by end-December next year, and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020. (Representational photo)

Uday Kotak, executive vice chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday sold close to one per cent stake in the bank in stock market transactions, complying with a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) order to reduce his stake.

Kotak sold 18 million shares in the bank for Rs 1,687 crore, bringing down his ownership of the bank to 29.79 per cent. The shares were offloaded on an average price of Rs 937.35, says a regulatory filing.

RBI asked Kotak to lower his holding in the bank to 30 per cent by end-June, 20 per cent by end-December next year, and to 15 per cent by March 31, 2020.

Kotak had sold about 1.5 per cent stake in the bank to Canada’s two largest pension funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) in March. Earlier this month, the bank raised about $900 million by selling new shares to funds, diluting Kotak’s holding further.

Ahead of the deal on Monday, Kotak owned 30.74 per cent stake in the bank.

