Kotak Mahindra board clears fundraising

The board of Kotak Mahindra Bank has approved the sale of 6.2 crore equity shares which could allow the bank to raise over Rs 5,300 crore at current prices by selling shares to individuals or institutional investors in India or abroad.

The bank said it was seeking to raise the funds to “pursue consolidation opportunities in the Indian banking and financial services space”. It also cited other reasons, including investment in distressed assets. The bank’s shares closed 0.70 per cent higher at Rs 865 on the BSE on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Kotak Mahindra vice-chairman and managing director Uday Kotak said the lender had nothing specific to announce regarding acquisitions but the lender was looking “at all options”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now