IRDAI to insurers: ‘Don’t reject claims on grounds of genetic disorder’

IRDAI has directed insurers not to reject any health insurance claim based on exclusions related to ‘genetic disorder’. IRDAI has directed insurers not to reject any health insurance claim based on exclusions related to ‘genetic disorder’.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed insurers not to reject any health insurance claim based on exclusions related to ‘genetic disorder’.

“All insurance companies are directed not to include ‘genetic disorders’ as one of the exclusions in new health insurance policies issued in respect of all their existing health insurance products and also in the new products launched and/or filed under the provisions of guidelines on product filing in health insurance business,” IRDAI said.

The Delhi High Court had earlier held that the exclusionary clause of ‘genetic disorders’ in the insurance policy is too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory. The court said hence it’s violative of Article 14 of the Constitution and directed IRDAI to re-look the exclusionary clauses in insurance contracts and ensure that insurance companies do not reject claims on the basis of exclusions relating to genetic disorders.

“In pursuance to the directions of Delhi High Court, all insurance companies offering contracts of health insurance are hereby directed that no claim in respect of any existing health insurance policy shall be rejected based on exclusions related to ‘genetic disorder’,” IRDAI said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App