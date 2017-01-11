Indusind Bank Q3 net up 29 per cent, unaffected by demonetisation

Private-sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of R750.64 crore for the quarter ended December 31, up 29.2% from the corresponding period of the previous year, on the back of a 34.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in net interest income (NII) to Rs 1,578.42 crore.

NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank.

Non-interest income, which grew 21 per cent to Rs 1,016.8 crore, also helped improve the bottom line.

The net interest margin (NIM) was unchanged from the year-ago period, and improved to 4 per cent from 3.91 per cent at the end of September.

The bank saw a 22.5 per cent y-o-y rise in provisions before tax, which stood at Rs 216.85 crore. On a sequential basis, provisions rose 1.4 per cent.

The asset quality worsened marginally, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising to 0.94 per cent from 0.9 per cent at the end of the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.39 per cent at the end of December, as against 0.37 per cent at the end of September.

Romesh Sobti, managing director and CEO, said: “Both gross and net NPAs are stable. Our ARC (asset reconstruction company) book, which is the sale book, actually went down because we recovered more than we sold. Net recovery was about Rs 14 crore. So, our ARC book is now down to Rs 223 crore.”

Sobti said the restructured book constitutes 0.41 per cent of the portfolio, and while “a couple of accounts” had moved from the restructured book to the NPA category, the sums involved there were small. “We don’t see anything worrisome there.”

Slippages during the quarter remained unchanged sequentially at 1.1 per cent of the portfolio. Total advances as on December 31 stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.