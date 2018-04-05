India’s GDP to strengthen to 7.4% in FY19, predicts RBI

The first bi-monthly monetary policy released by the central bank said that the GDP will see an acceleration due to ‘several factors’. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The first bi-monthly monetary policy released by the central bank said that the GDP will see an acceleration due to ‘several factors’. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India has projected India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to strengthen to 7.4 per cent in FY19 up from 6.6 per cent in 2017-2018, the central bank said in a statement released on Thursday. The first bi-monthly monetary policy released by the central bank said the GDP will see an acceleration due to ‘several factors’ and will rise from 7.3% to 7.4% in the first half to 7.3% to 7.6% in the second half of the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The statement read: “On the whole, GDP growth is projected to strengthen from 6.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 7.4 per cent in 2018-19 – in the range of 7.3-7.4 per cent in H1 and 7.3-7.6 per cent in H2 – with risks evenly balanced. There are now clearer signs of revival in investment activity as reflected in the sustained expansion in capital goods production and still rising imports, albeit at a slower pace than in January.”

The RBI also noted that “it is especially important that domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are strengthened, deleveraging of distressed corporates and rebuilding of bank balance sheets persisted with, and the risk-sharing markets deepened.”

The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on January 29, had calculated that India’s GDP will expand by 7-7.5% in 2018-19 making it the fastest growing major economy.

