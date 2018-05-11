Indian Bank net dips 59 per cent to Rs 132 crore

The gross NPA of the bank has come down by 10 bps at 7.37 per cent as against 7.47 per cent while net NPA was down 58 bps at 3.81 per cent as against 4.39 per cent. The gross NPA of the bank has come down by 10 bps at 7.37 per cent as against 7.47 per cent while net NPA was down 58 bps at 3.81 per cent as against 4.39 per cent.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 59 per cent decline in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 131.98 crore, as compared to Rs 319.70 crore in the corresponding period of last year, due to higher provisioning towards sticky assets coupled with the impact of the hardening of the bond market.

In Q4, the bank had to make provision of Rs 1,772.03 crore towards bad assets as compared to Rs 608.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The gross NPA of the bank has come down by 10 bps at 7.37 per cent as against 7.47 per cent while net NPA was down 58 bps at 3.81 per cent as against 4.39 per cent.—FE

