Indian Army, HDFC Bank ink MoU on defence salary package 

DG (MP&PS), Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini and the Head Government Business and Branch Banking of HDFC, Smita Bhagat exchanging signed document of the MoU, in New Delhi. (Source: MIB India/Twitter) DG (MP&PS), Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini and the Head Government Business and Branch Banking of HDFC, Smita Bhagat exchanging signed document of the MoU, in New Delhi. (Source: MIB India/Twitter)

A Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) tailor-made to suit the requirements of serving soldiers, pensioners and families, was signed between the Indian Army and HDFC Bank on the defence salary package on Tuesday.

The first MoU between HDFC Bank and the Indian Army was signed in 2011 and was renewed on 13th March 2015. The signing in ceremony was chaired by the Director General (MP&PS), Lt Gen S K Saini and was attended by the top dignitaries of HDFC Bank headed by Smita Bhagat, Head Government Business and Branch Banking.

At present, Indian Army has MoUs on defence salary package with 11 public and private sector banks.

MoUs are considered for inception and renewal with banks on analyzing their utility and suitability to the requirements of serving soldiers, pensioners and families. Army is hoping that this MoU will benefit a large number of serving and retired Army personnel who are having their accounts with HDFC bank; and also provide them an opportunity to access modern banking facilities.

Under the current MoU apart from other benefits, the Army personnel will get free personal accident death cover and free permanent disability cover of Rs 30 lakhs, free educational cover of upto Rs 1 Lakh per year for four years for education of dependent child in case of accidental death of defence personnel and 100% processing fees waived for Car Loans and Personal Loans.

