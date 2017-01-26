IDFC Bank profit down 21 per cent

IDFC Bank has reported a 21 per cent decline in the December quarter net at Rs 191 crore as its bad loans more than doubled and provisions rose sharply.

The bank, which has its genesis in an infra-lender, reported a 9-time surge in provisions at Rs 233 crore as the lender saw a massive jump in fresh slippages to the tune of Rs 367 crore during the third quarter ended December 31. The poor bottomline comes despite a healthy 32 per cent growth in the core net interest income at Rs 535 crore, and a 60 per cent jump in the non-interest income at Rs 320 crore in the period under review.

The bank witnessed fresh slippages of Rs 367 crore, which came from 2 legacy accounts from its infra-lending days and one unspecified new account. chief financial officer Sunil Kakar said the non-legacy account is a one-off event but the bank has provided much more than the regulator’s prescription of setting aside 15 per cent of exposure.