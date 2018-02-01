IDBI Bank loss narrows, NPAs touch 24.72 per cent in third quarter

Total income fell to Rs 6,645.81 crore, from Rs 7,104.21 crore a year ago. Total income fell to Rs 6,645.81 crore, from Rs 7,104.21 crore a year ago.

Public sector IDBI Bank’s net loss narrowed to Rs 1,524.31 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18 as against a net loss of Rs 2,254.96 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. However, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPA) amounted to Rs 50,621 crore (24.72 per cent of gross advances) during the quarter against Rs 35,245 crore (15.16 per cent) in the year-ago period. This means nearly a quarter of the bank’s advances has turned into bad assets.

Total income fell to Rs 6,645.81 crore, from Rs 7,104.21 crore a year ago. Net NPAs, too, rose to 16.02 per cent of net advances, from 9.61 per cent in December 2016. As a result, the bank’s provision for bad loan increased to Rs 3,649.82 crore as compared to Rs 3,135.53 crore. The bank is under the PCA framework of the RBI.

