partnership will enable its 4 million clients to access multi-asset investment opportunities . partnership will enable its 4 million clients to access multi-asset investment opportunities .

ICICI Securities on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Denmark-based Saxo Bank, an online multi-asset trading and investment specialist, to enable domestic investors to enter foreign markets. According to ICICI Securities, the partnership will enable its 4 million clients to access multi-asset investment opportunities on 36 stock exchanges across 24 countries.