ICICI latest to slash lending rates, by 70 basis points

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private bank, has announced a reduction of 70 basis points in MCLR benchmarks across tenures. ICICI Bank, India’s largest private bank, has announced a reduction of 70 basis points in MCLR benchmarks across tenures.

After State Bank of India, PNB and Union Bank, more banks, including ICICI Bank, Dena Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Monday slashed the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) in view of the surge in deposits after demonetisation.

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private bank, has announced a reduction of 70 basis points in MCLR benchmarks across tenures. ICICI’s overnight MCLR will be 8 per cent while the one year rate will be 8.20 per cent. On Sunday, SBI had slashed its lending rate by 90 basis points. Kotak Mahindra Bank announced a cut of up to 45 bps in its lending rates. After revision, Kotak’s one-year MCLR has come down to 9 per cent, while the one month and three month MCLRs will be 8.25 per cent and 8.40 per cent, respectively.

Watch What Else Is making News

Some smaller banks like State Bank of Travancore and IDBI Bank had already announced MCLR cuts in the last week of December.

Public sector lender Dena bank slashed its benchmark lending rate by 75 bps to 8.55 per cent for 1 year tenor, the bank said.

With the reduction in benchmark rate, home, car and other loans linked to MCLR would become cheaper. Banks have switched to MCLR as their new benchmark lending rate from June last year. It is calculated on the marginal cost of borrowing and return on net worth for banks. It was introduced by RBI to ensure fair interest rates to borrowers as well as banks.

MCLR also seeks to address the regulator’s primary objective of expediting monetary policy transmission along with augmenting uniformity and transparency in the calculation methodology of lending rates. MCLR rates are revised every month.

Bandhan Bank has announced a hefty 1.48 per cent reduction in its lending rates to 10.52 per cent, which will bring down its pricing for micro loans, its biggest segment, to 18.52 per cent. “We will continue to pass on the benefit of lower cost of funds to our borrowers,” managing director and chief executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said.

He said 95 per cent of the lender’s Rs 18,500-crore credit portfolio is devoted to micro loans and added the deposit portfolio has risen to Rs 19,000 crore with 27 per cent of it being low-cost current and saving accounts (CASA).