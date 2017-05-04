ICICI Bank Q4 standalone net profit increases 189%; gross NPAs surge

ICICI bank. Representational image ICICI bank. Representational image

ICICI Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has reported a 189 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,025 crore for the quarter ended March, compared with a net profit of Rs 702 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, also surged to Rs 42,551 crore (7.89 per cent of advances), from Rs 26,720 crore (5.21 per cent of the total advances) in March 2016. Explaining the rise in profits, the bank said that during January-March 2016, it had, on a prudent basis, made a collective contingency and related reserve of Rs 3,600 crore. ICICI Bank shares closed 1.16 per cent lower at Rs 272.75 on the BSE on Wednesday.

Total income (standalone) of the bank also came down to Rs 16,585.76 crore in March quarter, compared with Rs 18,590.86 crore in the previous fiscal’s last quarter, the bank said in a regulatory filing. For the full fiscal 2016-17, bank’s net profit was up at Rs 9,801.09 crore, against Rs 9,726.29 crore. According to the bank, the additions to NPAs had been gradually declining from Rs 8,249 crore in the quarter ended June 2016 to Rs 8,029 crore in the quarter ended September 2016 and Rs 7,037 crore in the quarter ended December 2016. During the March 2017 quarter, the additions to NPAs have been elevated.

“Of the additions to NPAs during the quarter, Rs 5,378 crore was due to one account in the cement sector. This account was included in the drill-down exposures to key sectors disclosed by the bank and an M&A (merger and acquisition) transaction has been announced in respect of this company,” the bank said. While the transaction has received most of the requisite approvals, including the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal, it is awaiting certain lastmile approvals due to which the transaction could not be concluded by March 31, 2017.

As a result, the bank has classified the account as non-performing according to the bank’s application of the relevant RBI guidelines. Additions to NPAs in the fourth quarter excluding this cement account were Rs 5,911 crore, compared with Rs 7,037 crore in Q3 of 2017. “The bank expects part of the loan to be upgraded on conclusion of the transaction,” said managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar. Kochhar said that year-on-year growth in domestic advances was 14 per cent, about eight percentage points higher compared to non-food credit growth for the banking system at March 31, 2017.

