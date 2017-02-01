ICICI Bank Q3 profit falls 19 per cent to Rs 2,441 crore

Almost three-fourths of the NPAs came from a ‘drilldown’ list of advances to below investment grade companies in specifically-identified sectors and restructured advances, said managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar. Almost three-fourths of the NPAs came from a ‘drilldown’ list of advances to below investment grade companies in specifically-identified sectors and restructured advances, said managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar.

With asset quality coming under pressure and interest and non-interest income falling, ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, has posted a 19.09 per cent fall in standalone net profit at Rs 2,441.82 crore during the quarter ended December 2016, compared with Rs 3,018.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank vaulted to Rs 37,716 crore in December 2016, from Rs 21,149 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Bad loans now account for 7.91 per cent of advances, against 4.72 per cent in December last year.

Almost three-fourths of the NPAs came from a ‘drilldown’ list of advances to below investment grade companies in specifically-identified sectors and restructured advances, said managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar.

The bank also reported fresh slippages of over Rs 7,000 crore. The ‘drilldown’ list of stressed advances has come down to Rs 27,536 crore from Rs 44,065 crore a year-ago, she said, adding a bulk Rs 12,057 crore were due to fresh slippages while there was a rating upgrade of Rs 308 crore. Total provisions for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 2,712 crore as against Rs 2,844 crore a year-ago. The restructured assets book has now come down to Rs 6,4000 crore from Rs 8,500 crore at the beginning of fiscal.