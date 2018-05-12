ICICI Bank: Lok Ranjan to continue as govt nominee, says DFS secy

Lok Ranjan will continue to be the government’s nominee on the ICICI Bank’s board. (Representational) Lok Ranjan will continue to be the government’s nominee on the ICICI Bank’s board. (Representational)

Senior bureaucrat Lok Ranjan will continue to be the government’s nominee on the ICICI Bank’s board despite his transfer from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said on Friday.

“Ranjan will continue to be our nominee even though he is going to DoPT. There is no change,” Kumar said, when asked if the government will appoint a new nominee. The secretary’s statement effectively scotched any insinuation about a possible link between Ranjan’s transfer to the row over ICICI Bank’s loan to Videocon Group.

Rejecting such “misplaced insinuations”, another government official said: “Ranjan was appointed to the ICICI Board only last month. And, in line with the government’s decision (that its nominee won’t attend the board meetings of ICICI Bank until probe agencies submit their reports), he didn’t even attend the meetings. So where is the question of any link between the two (his transfer to DoPT and his being the government nominee on the ICICI Bank board) in the first place?” It’s a routine transfer, he added.

Senior officials have already said the government will neither endorse nor criticise the ICICI Bank management in the Videocon loan case until the reports of investigative agencies are made available. However, it will act swiftly if probe reports indict the bank’s management. FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App