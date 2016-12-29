I-T probes co-op bank with 3,000 new accounts after November 8, Rs 275 cr in deposits

The tax authority reportedly found that about 3,000 new accounts were opened while over 1,500 dormant accounts were re-activated after November 10. The tax authority reportedly found that about 3,000 new accounts were opened while over 1,500 dormant accounts were re-activated after November 10.

The Income Tax (I-T) department is looking into at least 4,500 accounts at the Citizen Credit Cooperative Bank Ltd that were either opened or activated after the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8. According to sources, the bank, which has branches across Maharashtra, Goa and Daman, received at least Rs 275 crore in demonetised currency notes in the last month-and-a-half.

Following a survey conducted last week, the tax authority reportedly found that about 3,000 new accounts were opened while over 1,500 dormant accounts were re-activated after November 10. “Apart from this, about 60 accounts were closed since November 10 after these accounts saw deposits in old currency and quick withdrawals/ transfers through Real-Time Gross Settlement Systems (RTGS),” said I-T sources. “The tax department is carefully examining all the findings of the survey.”

The tax department has issued notices to over 250 account holders and is likely to expand the list, said sources.

Sources said the tax survey also found that the bank had “over-reported” the daily deposits received in demonetised notes to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The total amount that was “over-reported” was reportedly over Rs 10 crore. The I-T department is planning to inform the RBI about the “over-reporting” by the bank, said sources.

When contacted, Geeta Andrades, Chief Executive Officer of the Citizen Credit Co-operative Bank Ltd, which has its headquarters in Bandra, said in an email response: “My team is still in discussions with the I-T team and has not come back. I cannot respond to you unless the matter is fully clarified.”

Following the demonetisation decision, a number of banks, including co-operative banks, have come under the scanner. On December 15, the Mumbai Police intercepted a private vehicle carrying over Rs 10.10 crore — Rs 10 crore in old Rs 500 notes and Rs 10 lakh in Rs 2,000 notes — belonging to the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd.

The CBI registered a case against two officials of the bank. The agency also carried out searches at 11 places in Beed, Aurangabad, Pune and Mumbai. While nobody has been arrested so far, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is planning to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The ED has also informed the RBI about the alleged “over-reporting” of cash deposits received in demonetised notes — about Rs 500 crore — by a Mumbai-based co-operative bank.