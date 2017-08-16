Households investing more in insurance, mutual funds, pension schemes: RBI study

The financial surplus of the household sector improved further in 2015-16, it said. Deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are classified together with banks under ODCs. The financial surplus of the household sector improved further in 2015-16, it said. Deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are classified together with banks under ODCs.

Households in India are stepping up their investments in insurance, mutual funds and retirement funds, according to a study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“Households’ assets with other financial corporations (OFCs) increased sizeably reflecting diversification of household investments in life insurance, retirement funds and mutual funds. However, as in the past, the bulk of the liabilities of households was owed to ODCs (other depository corporations),” said the RBI study on ‘Flow of accounts of Indian economy’. The share of ODCs in uses of funds of households (mainly commercial bank deposits) declined due to reduction in bank deposit rates and higher demand for currency assets, it said.

The financial surplus of the household sector improved further in 2015-16, it said. Deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) are classified together with banks under ODCs.

According to the RBI study, compositional shifts in the instrument-wise flow of funds were evident in 2015-16. Currency and deposits, which have been historically the most preferred financial instruments were replaced by debt securities. “In terms of acquisition of financial assets, the composition of instruments changed significantly with equity instruments turning out to be the most favoured instrument, followed by loans and borrowings,” it said.

Financial assets of ODCs declined during 2015-16, largely on account of deceleration in credit to NFCs (non-financial corporations) and OFCs, even as credit flow to households and non-profit institutions serving households (NPISHs) increased noticeably, the RBI study said. The composition of financial assets of the ODC sector also tilted towards debt securities, reflecting risk avoidance due to deterioration in asset quality, it said.

The RBI study said financial liabilities of OFCs declined in 2015-16 on account of contraction in the liabilities of non-deposit taking NBFCs, decline in assets under management with mutual funds and lower gains recorded on the investments of insurance companies. One peculiar feature is that a dominant portion of OFCs’ liabilities are intra-sectoral, which are effectively raised from the household sector through insurance, provident and pension funds, and units of mutual funds, it said.

Debt securities emerged as the most dominant instrument of acquisition of financial liabilities, while equity turned out to be the most favoured instrument for acquisition of financial assets, the RBI said.

In the financial sector, liabilities of ODCs during 2015-16 came down mainly due to lower overall deposits, while those of OFCs contracted mainly on account of valuation changes. For non-financial corporations, the resource deficit of private non-financial corporations continued to decline, benefitting from sustained softening of global commodity prices. By contrast, the resource gap of public NFCs widened, mostly on account of lower revenue growth, it said.

On the financial assets side, foreign currency assets invested in debt securities expanded with an accretion of $15.9 billion to the foreign exchange reserves. The Reserve Bank’s investments in central government debt securities increased significantly, providing the wherewithal for sterilisation operations in the context of heavy capital inflows, the RBI study said.

Compositional shifts were observed within the total liabilities of ODCs during 2015-16. The role of deposits declined in importance as flows from households remained stagnant and deposits from the general government sector contracted, while loans from OFCs increased significantly. Deposits of the NFC sector increased further in 2015-16, reflecting easing of resource pressures. Equity liabilities of ODCs also increased with capital infusion by the Union Government and capital raising by private scheduled commercial banks to meet the Basel capital requirements, the RBI said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App