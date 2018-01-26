Honest borrowers to get easy loans from PSBs, would be a premium on integrity: DFS Secretary

Honest borrowers will find it easier to get loans from public sector banks (PSBs) following the reforms being undertaken, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said, asserting that there would be a premium on integrity. The government this week announced a slew of reforms for
the banking sector and said it will infuse an unprecedented Rs 88,139 crore capital in 20 PSBs before March 31 to boost lending and revive growth.
Announcing the reforms, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that stringent norms for disbursal of high value loans have been framed, with strict surveillance on big loan defaulters and mandatory reporting of loans of over Rs 250 crore if there is a breach of any covenant. PSBs have been reeling under non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans, which total around Rs 8 lakh crore and have hampered lending, impacting growth.
“One of the key objectives of the reform process announced by the government is to put a premium on the integrity of borrower and make need-based funding easy and hassle free or genuine and honest borrowers,” Kumar told PTI. In addition to various fintech tool, he said, GST return filed by anyone gives fair idea to banks about the cash flow.
Banks can thus decide about sanction of loans, Kumar said, adding that rigorous due diligence and ring-fencing of cash flows would ensure safety and security of loans sanctioned. He said special focus will be there on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), financial inclusion and job
creation.
For easy access to finance for the MSME sector, it has been decided they would make online application for loans that would be 100 per cent automated and decision making would be tracked at each stage. Decision with regard to loan application has to be finalised within 15 days for the online proposal made through Udyamimitra.com.
As part of government resolve to fund the unfunded, banks would also focus on enhancing exposure to MUDRA and Stand Up India. Since the launch of Mudra Yojana by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2015, banks have disbursed more than Rs 3.80 lakh crore to over 8.90 crore beneficiaries.
- Jan 26, 2018 at 5:29 pmThis so called recapitalization of public banks by almost ONE CRORE OF RUPEES is the REPUBLIC DAY GIFT from the RSS/BJP rulers to the degenerated businessmen. It will provide another chance to the crony capitalists and politically connected money bags to loot freely the national wealth. These banks charge hefty fees for rendering general services to common customers. An Indian who borrows 10 thousand rupees if is unable to pay the loan or /muni l tax/income tax or if her/his cheque is dishonoured goes to jail. That person is publicly shamed. But those who borrow individually thousands of crores are not liable to pay they simply announce that they have become insolvent. The salt is rubbed on the wound when even courts including highest court of justice refuses to make public list of the criminal defaulters. Pakistan may be a centre of evil but courts there forced its PM, Nawaz Sharif, a personal friend of our PM for being involved in the embezzlement of public money.Reply
- Jan 26, 2018 at 5:28 pmWill BJP grant honesty certificates for loan disbursal.Who is going to Vaidate sincerity certificates - BJP?This govt copy writers say the right words with leaders doing the opposite.Secularism-bjp doesnt understand it's meaning.Cons ution,upholding Ins utions are phrases for the ruling party.Courtesy- BJP confused on that.Rahuls seating arrangement shows Govts pettiness.Kejriwal too complaining of similar treatment.Deliberately humiliation.But Rahul took it in stride.Still smiling.No ruckus.Sign of a gentleman.Govt could learn a few things from him.Pity BJP members didn't bother to learn during school.Well let's hope it's only for another year.We can't afford this party, which believes cement should be charged 25 percent GST.Reply
- Jan 26, 2018 at 4:59 pmI can't take so much of debt, just out of old debts. Will be happy with my own savings.Reply