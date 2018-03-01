Home loan rates set to rise as SBI, other banks hike MCLR to 8.15 per cent

State Bank of India lending rates hiked to 8.15 per cent (Photo: Reuters) State Bank of India lending rates hiked to 8.15 per cent (Photo: Reuters)

Banks led by State Bank of India (SBI) have started hiking their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), signalling a rise in equated monthly installments (EMIs) on retail loans, including home and car loans.

A day after hiking deposit rates by up to 75 basis points, SBI on Thursday increased the one-year MCLR by 20 basis points (bps) to 8.15 per cent from 7.95 per cent. ICICI Bank increased the one-year MCLR from 8.2 per cent to 8.3 per cent and overnight MCLR rate from 7.8 per cent to 7.95 per cent. “New loans will cost more as they are linked to one-year MCLR,” said an official of ICICI Bank.

The hike in deposit rates and MCLR rates signal an upward movement in the interest rate cycle in the banking system. This is the first hike in the benchmark lending rate after the MCLR regime came into effect in April 2016. As banks lend to retail customers on one-year MCLR, which is considered as the key lending rate, all retail loans, including home loans, auto loans, education loans, certain personal loans and loans against properties are expected to cost more.

Punjab National Bank hiked its one-year MCLR from 8.15 per cent to 8.30 per cent, three-year MCLR from 8.30 per cent to 8.45 per cent, and for five years from 8.45 per cent to 8.60 per cent.

SBI also hiked two-year MCLR from 8.05 per cent to 8.25 per cent and three-year MCLR from 8.10 per cent to 8.35 per cent. Six-month MCLR has gone up from 7.90 per cent to 8 per cent.

According to bankers, the hike in one-year MCLR was due to the rise in deposit rates, the overall cost of funds and shortage of liquidity in the system. Under the present loan pricing mechanism that is based on the MCLR, any upward revision in the cost of funds, including deposits pricing automatically leads to a pricing revision in loans. Banks generally revise MCLR on a monthly basis. Speculation is also rife that the Reserve Bank is likely to jack up Repo rate in the next monetary policy review in April. Bond yields have also been rising in the securities market, putting pressure on the interest rates in the system.

On Wednesday, SBI increased both the retail and bulk deposits rates for various maturities by up to 0.75 per cent with immediate effect, signalling a rise in interest rates in the banking system.

SBI hiked deposit rates by 50 basis points in four maturity buckets – 7 days to 45 days; 2 years to less than 3 years; 3 years to less than 5 years; 5 years and up to 10 years. The new interest rate on the 7 days to 45 days maturity bucket is 5.75 per cent as against 5.25 per cent earlier. On the three maturity buckets above two years, the new interest rate is 6.50 per cent as against 6 per cent earlier. The bank has upped deposit rates on four maturity buckets – 211 days to less than 1 year; 1 year; above 1 year to 455 days; 456 days to less than 2 years – by 15 basis points. The new interest rate on deposits in these maturity buckets is 6.40 per cent against 6.25 per cent earlier.

