Fixed to float: Work out the spreadsheet

Those having older loans on the base rate regime, however, are stuck with either their interest rates not seeing a change or having changed just marginally.

For residential home loan segment, while the rate cuts by the banks and housing finance companies have come in as a big boost for new customers, the upside for existing customers is either limited or slated to come through with a lag.

If the existing borrowers have taken home loans at fixed interest cost, based on the base rate system and not the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) system, they are unlikely to benefit from the rate cut and will have to pay extra money as compared to new home buyers. Existing home buyers who have availed of loans under the MCLR scheme after April 2016, too, will have to wait till the reset date before their interest rates are recalibrated, with the reset date ranging between 3 and 12 months depending on the bank. Borrowers would, thereby, be subject to shelling out the higher interest cost during this period.

Those having older loans on the base rate regime, however, are stuck with either their interest rates not seeing a change or having changed just marginally.

After reducing rates for new customers earlier this month, Housing Development and Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) — the country’s largest mortgage lender — brought down rates for existing customers by lowering its retail prime lending rate by 15 basis points (bps or one hundredth of a percentage point), which was much lower than the 35 bps cut in MCLR announced on January 3.

For those who have taken their home loans from a bank on a fixed interest rate and want to shift to the MCLR regime now after the rate cut, would it be beneficial to go ahead?

Bankers said that those planning to move to the MCLR system must carry out a calculation before going ahead. It includes the gap between the fixed interest rate and the new MCLR-based home loan rate, the time period for which they have taken loan and the number of instalments left to pay. If the gap between the two rates is small, existing borrowers should not go for conversion, as the difference might be offset by the fees charged by banks for the conversion.

NS Venkatesh, executive director and chief financial officer, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, said: “Borrowing is a long-term decision. So, in order to switch from one regime to another, one must think in long-term perspective, he should see that the fall should be dramatic. Home loan borrowers should not trade from one regime to another frequently. There has to be a difference of at least 100 basis points between fixed interest rate and floating one after the rate cut, in order to switch to the latter.”

Recently, banks have cut their interest rates up to 90 basis points. For the banks that have cut their 1-year MCLR by just a small quantum, borrowers will not stand to gain. In this context, its borrowers will not benefit if they shift from the fixed interest rate regime to MCLR-based one. However, State Bank of India home loan borrowers may go for the conversion since the rate cut is substantial — up to 90 bps — but they also should take into account some other factors like inflation outlook for the long term.

Moreover, bankers said that in the current soft interest rate regime (in which the rates tend to go southward), overall interest rates are also expected to fall by the end of the year. In this case, fixed interest rates will also fall for the new borrowers. According to the experts, the recent rate cuts were spurred by huge inflows of deposits in banks after demonetisation.

Another bank official, who did not want to be quoted, said: “At present, there is a soft interest rate regime in the country. So, in the coming 6 to 9 months, interest rates are expected to fall further, including fixed interest rates. So, before shifting to MCLR-based interest rate, borrowers must do a bit of calculations to see the gap between fixed interest rate and the current floating interest rate.

If the gap is substantial, one should go for floating interest rates. There is no harm in it. But if the difference is small, let’s say 25-50 bps, one should stay with the fixed interest rate.”

Next week, the Union Budget 2017-18 will be tabled in Parliament, experts say that borrowers should wait till the Budget before changing the interest rate system on their loans. Whether the conversion is beneficial for the customers or not will also depend on the events in the international economy such as interest rate changes by the US Federal Reserve in the coming months. Inflation outlook is also important for the decision to be successful. Experts also say that in any case, if inflation goes up, it could push the rates upwards. In this case, conversion might not give the benefit intended.

A former top bank official, who also did not want to be named, said: “This year, further interest rates are expected to fall, subject to the global events like interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve change and inflation rate in India. Also, in the upcoming Budget, provisions for the banking system will also give us an idea where the rate could go in the upcoming months. But, in case something negative happens in international economy, things might go the other way round, thereby offsetting the impact of marginal cost of funds-based lending rate cut. So, before shifting to the MCLR-based rate from the base-rate based fixed interest rate, borrowers must factor in that also.”

Housing prices outlook

“Property sales in India will fall by at least 20-30 per cent this year, owing to disruptions caused by demonetisation and general caution on the part of buyers. House builders already have high levels of unsold inventory,” according to a report by Fitch released on Wednesday.The number of residential property units sold in the fourth quarter of 2015-16 fell 44 per cent year-on-year, dragging down overall units sold in 2016 by 9 per cent, according to data compiled by Knight Frank Research.

In this context, borrowers of home loans must be even more careful before finalising an interest rate option. Any change in their interest rates will also affect the actual cost of the house.