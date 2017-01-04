HDFC cuts home loan rates by 45 basic points

HDFC has ensured that benefit is passed on to its customers HDFC has ensured that benefit is passed on to its customers

After SBI and a host of other banks, HDFC, the leading housing finance company, has announced a 45 basis points reduction in its home loan rates.

HDFC has reduced the interest rate on floating home loans of up to Rs 75 lakh to 8.65 per cent (for women) as against 9.10 per cent earlier and 8.70 per cent (9.10 per cent) for others. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, women will have to pay interest rate for 8.70 per cent and others 8.75 per cent. The new rates will be effective January 3, 2017. “Over the past couple of months we have seen a drop in our marginal costs of funds and as always HDFC has ensured that benefit is passed on to its customers,” said Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC.

Watch what else is making news

Bank of India (BOI) has reduced its MCLRs by up to 90 bps. The MCLR for one-year tenor has been fixed at 8.50 per cent. Besides the one-year tenor, BOI has declared MCLR for four other tenors — overnight 8.10 per cent, one-month 8.25 per cent, three-months 8.30 per cent and six-months 8.40 per cent. The rates would come into effect from January 7, 2017.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited has announced a 45 bps cut in its home loan rate to 8.65 per cent for its women customers. Above Rs 75 lakh, the rate will be 8.70 per cent for women and 8.75 per cent for others.