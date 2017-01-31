HDFC consolidated net profit jumps 13 per cent

While standalone income rose to Rs 8,137.18 crore as compared with Rs 7,268.44 crore, consolidated income increased to Rs 14,981.41 crore as against Rs 12,253.90 crore a year ago. While standalone income rose to Rs 8,137.18 crore as compared with Rs 7,268.44 crore, consolidated income increased to Rs 14,981.41 crore as against Rs 12,253.90 crore a year ago.

HDFC Ltd, India’s leading mortgage lender, has reported a 13 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,728.66 crore for the December quarter, driven by a healthy improvement in credit off-take and higher margins.

On a standalone basis, net profit rose 12 per cent to Rs 1,701 crore, compared with Rs 1,521 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

While standalone income rose to Rs 8,137.18 crore as compared with Rs 7,268.44 crore, consolidated income increased to Rs 14,981.41 crore as against Rs 12,253.90 crore a year ago.

There was a marginal rise in bad loans, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 0.81 per cent, or Rs 2,341 crore in absolute terms, from 0.72 per cent in the year-ago period. HDFC vice-chairman and chief executive officer Keki Mistry said the numbers are higher because the lender has not taken into consideration the 90-day grace period the regulators have given to borrowers for repayment as well as the grace period given to lenders after demonetisation.

There was a marginal uptick in NPAs from individual portfolio also, which constitutes over 70 per cent of the loan book, to 0.65 per cent, while that of the non -individual portfolio read 1.16 per cent.