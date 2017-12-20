HDFC board clears Rs 13,000-crore fundraising

HDFC did not participate in the last equity issue of HDFC Bank in February 2015. HDFC did not participate in the last equity issue of HDFC Bank in February 2015.

Mortgage firm HDFC has received the board approval to raise up to Rs 13,000 crore through preferential issue of shares.

“The corporation will consider raising funds by issue of equity shares or compulsorily convertible debentures or warrants or a combination thereof. The issue will be through a preferential issue or qualified institutions placement basis or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof, subject to necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals,” it said.

One of the key objectives of raising capital is to participate in the preferential issue of HDFC Bank. “The corporation, together with its wholly owned subsidiaries currently holds 21.01 per cent of the paid-up equity capital of HDFC Bank.

The bank proposes to raise further capital to fund its growth.” In order to more or less maintain its current shareholding in HDFC Bank (post dilution as a result of outstanding stock options), it will need to participate in HDFC Bank’s preferential offer up to an amount not exceeding Rs 8,500 crore, subject to regulatory approvals and the approval of members of the corporation.

HDFC did not participate in the last equity issue of HDFC Bank in February 2015.

The corporation is exploring opportunities in the health insurance sector in conjunction with its subsidiary HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company.

It’s is evaluating opportunities in the acquisition and resolution of stressed assets in the real estate sector.

The corporation has set up funds for investing in the equity and mezzanine debt of affordable housing projects. “It has committed sponsor support to these funds,” HDFC said.

